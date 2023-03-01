MATTOON — The East Central Illinois Antique Farm Equipment Club has begun filling the Cross County Mall with tractors and implements for its annual Farm Show, Friday-Sunday, and Spring Tractor Show, March 10-12.

Participants started moving farm equipment into the mall Sunday evening and will continue bringing in more until the first show starts Friday. Much of the mall concourse was already filled by green John Deere, red McCormick Farmall and other equipment Wednesday afternoon.

Antique Farm Equipment Club organizers reported that highlights of the Farm Show will include a children's pedal tractor pull at 1 p.m. Saturday and a Battle Creek Country Band concert at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, plus a John Deere 1953 tractor display and Chris Karr's farm toy display throughout all three days.

The subsequent Spring Tractor Show will feature a children's pedal tractor pull at 1 p.m. March 11 and a Tom Campbell & Country Boys Band concert at 6 p.m. March 11, as well as children's scavenger hunt games and a B & G Antique Tractor Parts vendor booth during all three days. In addition, a quilt show will be held March 10-12 as part of this event.

Broomcorn making demonstrations and Pheasants Forever booths will be part of both shows. Admission to the two shows is free and open to the public. More information is available on the East Central Illinois Antique Farm Equipment Club page on Facebook.