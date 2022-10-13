U of I Extension 4-H program debuts FarmBot at Mattoon mall

MATTOON — The University of Illinois Extension's 4-H program debuted the new FarmBot display at the Cross County Mall on Thursday as part of its stated mission of helping youths become the "agricultural innovators of today and tomorrow."

One of those young innovators is Coles County All Stars 4-H club member Matthias Hacker, 14, of Westfield, who demonstrated the robot's computer-aided farming capabilities for spectators throughout the day at the Mattoon Business Expo.

"You can set up a program for (FarmBot) so it will continuously take care of your garden all by itself, water it, weed it, everything," Matthias said while sitting at a laptop computer that he could use to maneuver the robotic multi-purpose implement mounted on a rail over a long, raised planting bed.

FarmBot has been in the works for more than a year in the new north entry corridor at the mall with the help of many donors and volunteers. Matthias said soil in the south end of the raised bed was planted with sage, thyme and more in advance of FarmBot's debut. The 4-H youth said he was pleased to see the first sprout, which was kale, show above the soil in time for Thursday's event.

Matthias said he has had fun in recent weeks learning how to operate FarmBot and looks forward to sharing his knowledge with his fellow 4-H youths. The 14-year-old, who is already in a concepts of chemistry course at Lake Land College, said he is interested in pursuing further studies about applying robotics and other technology to agriculture.

The local FarmBot display also was made possible with support from the adjacent Elevate CCIC Inc. entrepreneur development center at the mall, as well as mall owner Rural King of Mattoon. Other supporters include the FarmBot open source precision agriculture CNC farming project, Farm Credit Illinois, The Brandt Foundation, The Lumpkin Family Foundation, Illinois Farm Bureau, U of I Center for Digital Agriculture, and AIFARMS (Artificial Intelligence for Future Agricultural Resilience, Management and Sustainability).

In addition, GEFNET Computer/Internet Sales & Service owner Greg Fultz from Mattoon assisted with the display. Fultz said he was glad to work on a project that demonstrates how farmers can use artificial intelligence and robotics to plant crops, monitor soil moisture and handle many more tasks from miles away.