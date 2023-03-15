MATTOON — John Deer green and Case IH red farm tractors were perched precariously on top of one of the line graphs that University of Illinois senior lecturer Paul Stoddard displayed on Wednesday during the annual Rotary Rural-Urban Luncheon.

The two tractors on a line graph that had transformed into a theme park ride helped illustrate a point about farming made by Stoddard, who is part of the Agricultural and Consumer Economics Department at U of I Urbana-Champaign.

"If you are farming or you are involved in agribusiness, this is what I hope you can help the non-farm public understand about your business and why it's different from theirs. Farmers are riding a crazy roller coaster," Stoddard said as he discussed wild fluctuations in grain, farmland and supply prices over the years during his talk at Lake Land College.

Stoddard offered advice to his audience at this event, which brings together agribusiness professionals and "the non-farm public," as they navigate through an "inflection point" in the agricultural, national and world economies. He referenced COVID-19, the Ukraine war, and recent bank failures as recent significant changes that surprised people and markedly shifted economic line graphs.

"The number one goal is to be here to play this game again next year. It's important to always remember that you can mess this up. Anybody who remembers the ’80s knows (owning a farm) is not a guaranteed forever thing. And, we have found that out in other businesses, too," Stoddard said. He added that people manage better in business when they admit they cannot predict the future.

Stoddard, who grew up on his family's farm in Monticello, joined the U of I in 2012 following a 30-year career in agricultural real estate, commodity trading, farm management and agricultural lending. He spent 14 years with Farm Credit Illinois, most recently as a chief appraiser.

The featured speaker drew from that professional experience as he advised his Rural-Urban Luncheon audience to conserve working capital and know their ratios, consider fixing interest rates, favor long-lived assets over depreciable assets, favor business investment over personal expenditures, and stress test their business regarding interest rates.

"Interest rates go up, 1 point, 2 points, 3 points. What would the impact be? Or if it goes down, what would the impact be," Stoddard said.

After his presentation, Stoddard said it is important for the local "non-farm public" to pay attention to agriculture because it is the "driving force of the downstate Illinois economy."

Stoddard said farmers who are doing well financially will purchase new vehicles from local dealers and purchase more meals from local restaurants, and that money will keep cycling through the economy. He also said corn and soybean crops grown in area fields are in demand for use in food, feed, fuels and other products in the United States and overseas.

Wednesday marked the post-COVID-19 pandemic return of the Rural-Urban Luncheon hosted by the Mattoon and Charleston Rotary clubs. Mattoon Rotarian Rodney Morris, who helps organizes this event, noted that Stoddard had been scheduled to speak at the last scheduled luncheon before it was cancelled.

"It's an event that we are happy to return to doing," Morris said.

The audience included agriculture program students from Lake Land and FFA chapter members from Mattoon High School. FFA member Ethan Cripe said he though the Rural-Urban Luncheon was a good event with a good guest speaker offering helpful tips.