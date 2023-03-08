MATTOON — Paul Stoddard, Senior Lecturer in Ag Economics at the University of Illinois, will be the featured speaker at this year's Rotary Rural-Urban luncheon on Wednesday, March 15, beginning at noon, in the West Building at Lake Land College.

Hosted annually by the Mattoon and Charleston Rotary Clubs, the event is designed to increase education and interaction among the rural and urban population.

The luncheon is open to the agricultural community. RSVP is requested for meal reservations by Saturday, March 11. To confirm your reservations, call 217-245-7034 or go online to register at registration.extension.illinois.edu/start/rural-urban-luncheon

Stoddard joined the University of Illinois in 2012 following a 30-year career in Agricultural Real Estate, Commodity Trading, Farm Management and Agricultural Lending. He spent 14 years with Farm Credit Illinois, most recently as Chief Appraiser.

He teaches classes in Ag Marketing, Food and Agribusiness Management, Personal Finance Planning, Farm Management, Commodity Futures and Options and Negotiation. More than 10,000 students have taken his courses and he has been recognized for 40 consecutive semesters on the U of I's list of Teachers' Ranked Excellent.

He is a resident of Monticello where he grew up on the family farm. His presentation is titled "Current Challenges and Opportunities in the Ag Economy."