MATTOON — Paul Stoddard, Senior Lecturer in Ag Economics at the University of Illinois, will be the featured speaker at this year's Rotary Rural-Urban luncheon on Wednesday, March 15, beginning at noon, in the West Building at Lake Land College.
Hosted annually by the Mattoon and Charleston Rotary Clubs, the event is designed to increase education and interaction among the rural and urban population.
The luncheon is open to the agricultural community. RSVP is requested for meal reservations by Saturday, March 11. To confirm your reservations, call 217-245-7034 or go online to register at registration.extension.illinois.edu/start/rural-urban-luncheon
Stoddard joined the University of Illinois in 2012 following a 30-year career in Agricultural Real Estate, Commodity Trading, Farm Management and Agricultural Lending. He spent 14 years with Farm Credit Illinois, most recently as Chief Appraiser.
He teaches classes in Ag Marketing, Food and Agribusiness Management, Personal Finance Planning, Farm Management, Commodity Futures and Options and Negotiation. More than 10,000 students have taken his courses and he has been recognized for 40 consecutive semesters on the U of I's list of Teachers' Ranked Excellent.
He is a resident of Monticello where he grew up on the family farm. His presentation is titled "Current Challenges and Opportunities in the Ag Economy."
This year's Rural-Urban luncheon is being made possible by Mattoon and Charleston Rotary clubs with additional sponsorship from Farm Credit Illinois, University of Illinois Extension, Primient, Niemeyer Kubota and Repair Service, Farmers Grain of Dorans, South Central FS, Dean Drainage, Coles-Moultrie Electric Cooperative, Coles County Farm Bureau, Alliance Tractor LLC, Cromwell Media Group, Rural King, Birkey's, Advanced Ag Services, Helena, AgMarket.net, BASF, Great Heart Seed, Lake Land College, Neal Tire and Auto Service, Kris Heller and Channel Seed, First Mid-Bank and Trust, Homann Ag Solutions, The Seed Shed, Triple H Grain Systems, and Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.
