SPRINGFIELD — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service is collecting data from approximately 3,200 Illinois farmers and ranchers for its annual 2023 Agricultural Resource Management Integrated Screening Survey.

The survey looks at all aspects of U.S. agricultural production, the well-being of farm households, farm finances, chemical usage, and various farm production characteristics. The survey also collects detailed information on production practices, costs, and returns for different commodities on a rotating basis. In 2023, the survey will take a closer look at oat and soybean production in Illinois and other states.

“The annual data from ARMS are used to gauge the financial health and resource use of today’s producers,” said NASS Illinois State Statistician Mark Schleusener. “The information gives us an annual snapshot of the role of the farming industry in the U.S. economy.”

The information producers provide through the survey will inform national and state policy decisions. In addition, ARMS data are used to calculate the farm sector portion of the Gross Domestic Product, which is an important measure of the U.S. economy.

The survey is conducted in three phases from June 2023 through April 2024. The current (first) phase screens participants to ensure they have the commodities of interest that are needed to accurately represent the entire U.S. farm sector. During the second phase, NASS will collect information on production practices and chemical use for specific commodities. In the final phase, NASS will survey producers on farm income and production expenditures.

“We strongly encourage every producer contacted for ARMS to participate, as their response represents not just their own farm but many other similar operations across the country,” added Schleusener. “For maximum convenience, producers should complete the survey online at www.agcounts.usda.gov with the survey code mailed to them. Online reporting is fast and secure. Producers may also mail or fax their completed questionnaire to us.”

All information from respondents is kept confidential, as required by federal law, and reported so that no individual operation or producer can be identified. For more information on how NASS protects information, visit www.nass.usda.gov/confidentiality.

ARMS is a joint effort of NASS and USDA’s Economic Research Service. For more information about the survey, visit nass.usda.gov/go/ARMS. For information on how these data are used in this region, or if you have any questions about this survey, please call the NASS Heartland Regional Field Office at 800-551-1014 or nassrfohlr@usda.gov.