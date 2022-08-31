USDA boosts conservation on grazing lands and support for farmers and grazers

CHAMPAIGN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest up to $12 million in partnerships that expand access to conservation technical assistance for livestock producers and increase the use of conservation practices on grazing lands.

USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is accepting proposals through its Grazing Lands Conservation Initiative (GLCI) until Sept. 22.

“Privately owned grazing lands cover nearly 30 percent of the national landscape, which means we have a tremendous opportunity to address climate change and conserve natural resources through voluntary, private lands conservation,” said Ivan Dozier, State Conservationist. “NRCS enlists a wide variety of conservation practices to help livestock producers. These partnerships will also help us expand the footprint of conservation on grazing lands and could help better reach historically underserved producers.”

Project proposals for GLCI Cooperative Agreements will identify and address barriers to accessing grazing assistance for producers. These partnerships are encouraged to include outreach and support for reaching historically underserved producers.

Through GLCI, NRCS will leverage the partnerships to increase availability of technical assistance for farmers engaged in grazing activities and act as navigators for grazers seeking additional resources.