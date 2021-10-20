USDA conducts its first hemp acreage and production survey

SPRINGFIELD — USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service has begun sending its first Hemp Acreage and Production Survey to 566 Illinois producers. The hemp survey will collect information on the total planted and harvested area, yield, production, and value of hemp in the United States.

“The Hemp Acreage and Production Survey will provide critical data about the hemp industry to assist producers, regulatory agencies, state governments, processors, and other key industry entities,” said Mark Schleusener, NASS Illinois State Statistician.

Survey recipients are asked to respond securely online at agcounts.usda.gov, using the 12-digit survey code mailed with the survey, or to mail completed questionnaires back in the prepaid envelope provided, by Monday, Oct. 25.

As defined in the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 (2018 Farm Bill), the term “hemp” means the plant species Cannabis sativa L. and any part of that plant such as the seeds, all derivatives, and extracts, whether growing or not, with a delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol concentration of not more than 0.3% on a dry weight basis. The Domestic Hemp Production Program established in the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 (2018 Farm Bill) allows for the cultivation of hemp under certain conditions.

All information reported by individuals will be kept confidential, as required by federal law. NASS will publish the survey results Feb. 17, 2022, on the NASS website and in the NASS Quick Stats searchable database. For more information about the 2021 Hemp Acreage and Production Survey, visit the hemp survey web page at www.nass.usda.gov/Surveys/Guide_to_NASS_Surveys/Hemp/index.php

For assistance with the survey, producers are encouraged to contact the NASS Heartland Regional field office at 800-551-1014 or nassrfohlr@usda.gov.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.