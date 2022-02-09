USDA gathering cash rents data

SPRINGFIELD — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service is conducting the Cash Rents and Leases survey.

The survey provides the basis for estimates of the current year’s cash rents paid for irrigated cropland, non-irrigated cropland, and permanent pasture. Over 240,000 survey recipients, including 8,500 in Illinois, across the U.S. have been selected to complete the survey, which can be completed online by March 1 at www.agcounts.usda.gov, by mail or phone.

“Survey responses from as many farm operations as possible ensure cash rental rates accurately represent your locality,” said Mark Schleusener, Illinois State Statistician. “Results from the Cash Rents and Leases survey will also give landowners and renters a useful tool in negotiating rental agreements for financial planning for their agricultural operations.”

Information from this survey is also used in the Farm Service Agency Conservation Reserve Program as an alternative soil rental rate prior to finalizing new rates each year.

In accordance with federal law, NASS keeps survey responses confidential. Survey results will be available in aggregate form only to ensure that no individual producer or operation can be identified. NASS will publish the survey results on Aug. 26 at quickstats.nass.usda.gov/. For more information, contact the NASS Heartland Regional Field Office at 800-551-1014 or nassrfohlr@usda.gov.

