USDA gathering cash rents data

SPRINGFIELD — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service is conducting the cash rents and leases survey.

The survey provides the basis for estimates of the current year’s cash rents paid for irrigated cropland, non-irrigated cropland, and permanent pasture. Over 241,000 survey recipients, including 8,500 in Illinois, across the U.S. have been selected to complete the survey, which can be completed online by Friday, Feb. 24.

“Survey responses from as many farm operations as possible ensure cash rental rates accurately represent your locality,” said Mark Schleusener, Illinois state statistician.“The data from the Cash Rents and Leases survey gives landowners and operators a useful tool in negotiating rental agreements and making business decisions for their operations.”