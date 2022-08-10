USDA increases funding to safeguard, restore wetland ecosystems

CHAMPAIGN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing up to $20 million in fiscal 2023 to help conservation partners nationwide protect and restore critical wetlands through the Wetland Reserve Enhancement Partnership. USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service is prioritizing proposals that support efforts to mitigate climate change by restoring wetlands while also prioritizing assistance to underserved communities.

Last year, NRCS funded $11 million in partnerships. Partner proposals are due Sept. 23, 2022.

“Restoring and protecting wetlands can improve water quality, enhance wildlife habitat and help address climate change. Partnerships are absolutely essential to this work,” said Ivan Dozier, State Conservationist in Illinois. “Our partners can help connect us with historically underserved communities here in Illinois and across the country, and these projects can also expand equity in conservation opportunities.”

Restored wetlands help to improve water quality downstream, enhance wildlife habitat, reduce impacts from flooding and provide recreational benefits. The most sought-after lands for the WREP program are referred to as “marginal,” meaning they do not produce to their full capacity due to repeat flooding or standing water. Removing marginal lands from production can provide economic benefits for agricultural landowners while also restoring the wetlands to accomplish their full functions and values.

Through WREP projects, eligible conservation partners protect, restore and enhance high-priority wetlands on agricultural lands. WREP enables effective integration of wetland restoration on working agricultural landscapes, providing meaningful benefits to farmers and ranchers who enroll in the program and to the communities where the wetlands exist.

WREP will continue to prioritize enrollment of historically underserved landowners in its ranking of proposals. This includes proposals that:

• Target places with historically underserved producers,

• Focus outreach to historically underserved producers,

• Provide assistance with application materials and helping resolve heirs’ property and title issues.

Partners target outreach and enrollment priorities supported by NRCS, including places impacted by natural disasters.