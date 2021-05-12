USDA launches 2021 Agricultural Resource Management Survey

SPRINGFIELD — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service is collecting data from approximately 3,000 Illinois farmers and ranchers for its annual Agricultural Resource Management Survey.

The survey looks at all aspects of U.S. agricultural production, the well-being of farm households, farm finances, chemical usage, and various farm production characteristics. The survey also collects detailed information on production practices, costs, and returns for different commodities on a rotating basis. In 2021, the survey will take a closer look at corn, rice, dairy and organic dairy production in the United States.

At this time, NASS has suspended in-person data collection. Farmers and ranchers are encouraged to complete the survey online at agcounts.usda.gov with the survey code mailed to them.

“The annual data from ARMS are used to gauge the financial health and resource use of today’s producers,” said NASS Illinois State Statistician Mark Schleusener. “The information gives us an annual snapshot of the role of the farming industry in the U.S. economy.” The information producers provide through the survey will inform national and state policymaking decisions. In addition, ARMS data are used to calculate the farm sector portion of the gross domestic product, which is an important measure of the U.S. economy.