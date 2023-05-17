SPRINGFIELD — During the next several weeks, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will conduct two major mid-year surveys, the June Agricultural Survey and the June Area Survey.

The agency will contact over 5,500 producers across Illinois to determine crop acreage and stock levels as of June 1.

“The June Agricultural Survey and the June Area Survey are two of the most important and well-known surveys NASS conducts,” explained Mark Schleusener, Illinois state statistician. “When producers respond to these surveys, they provide essential information that helps determine the expected acreage and supply of major commodities in the United States for the 2023 crop year. The results are used by farmers, ranchers, the USDA, businesses, exporters, researchers, economists, policymakers, and others to inform a wide range of decisions.”

NASS gathers the data for the June Agricultural Survey online at agcounts.usda.gov, by mail, phone and in-person interviews. For the June Area Survey, agency representatives will interview farm and ranch operators in randomly selected segments.

For assistance with the survey, or for more information, contact the NASS Heartland Regional Field Office at 800-551-1014 or nassrfohlr@usda.gov.