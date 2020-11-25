USDA to collect final 2020 crop production and crop stocks data

SPRINGFIELD — As the 2020 growing season officially comes to an end, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will contact producers nationwide to gather final year-end crop production numbers and the amount of grain and oilseeds they store on their farms. At the same time, NASS will survey grain facility operators to determine year-end grain and oilseed stocks.

“These surveys are the basis for the official USDA estimates of production and harvested acres of all major agricultural commodities in the United States and year-end grain and oilseed supplies,” explained Mark Schleusener, NASS Illinois State Statistician. “Data from the survey will benefit farmers and processors by providing timely and accurate information to help them make critical year-end business decisions and begin planning for the next growing and marketing season.”

NASS will analyze the survey information and publish the results in a series of USDA reports, including the Crop Production Annual Summary and quarterly Grain Stocks reports, both to be released Tuesday, Jan. 12.