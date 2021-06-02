USDA to conduct quarterly hogs and pigs survey

SPRINGFIELD — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) is contacting producers for the June Hogs and Pigs Survey. Each quarter this survey provides comprehensive information on market hog and breeding stock inventories as well as pig crop and farrowing intentions in the US.

“The March Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report showed total hogs in Illinois at 5.25 million, a level it has remained near over the last six years,” said Mark Schleusener, state statistician of the NASS Illinois Office. “The U.S. inventory was 74.8 million, down about 1.5 million.”

The data gathered in the June survey will allow NASS to accurately measure and report conditions and trends in the U.S. pork industry over the last three months. The information is used by all sectors of the industry, including producers themselves, to help make sound and timely business decisions.

NASS will publish the survey results in the Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report on June 24, available online at www.nass.usda.gov/Publications.

For more information, call the NASS Heartland Regional Field Office at 800-551-1014 or nassrfohlr@usda.gov.

