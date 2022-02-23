 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
USDA to conduct quarterly hogs and pigs survey

SPRINGFIELD — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service is contacting producers for the March Hogs and Pigs Survey.

Each quarter this survey provides comprehensive information on market hog and breeding stock inventories as well as pig crop and farrowing intentions in the US.

“As a major hog producing state, it is important that Illinois hog inventory be accurately measured,” said Mark Schleusener, Illinois state statistician. “I encourage all surveyed producers to respond to the March survey to ensure Illinois hog inventory continues to be accurately counted.”

The data gathered in the March survey will allow NASS to accurately measure and report conditions and trends in the U.S. pork industry over the last three months. The information is used by all sectors of the industry, including producers themselves, to help make sound and timely business decisions.

NASS will publish the survey results in the Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report on March 30, available online at www.nass.usda.gov/Publications.

Pocketbooks spark cage-free eggs shift

