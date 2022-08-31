 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
USDA to forecast crop yields

SPRINGFIELD — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) is surveying survey farmers across the U.S. asking for the yield of harvested crops or expected yield for their crops not yet harvested.

On Sept. 12, NASS will publish estimates based on these surveys for each crop in each state, along with national estimates. This is the second in a series of four monthly surveys.

“USDA-NASS monthly crop forecasts are used by farmers, policy makers, researchers and businesses that use grains,” said Mark Schleusener, Illinois State Statistician. “NASS relies on Illinois farmers to provide the data needed to make those forecasts.” NASS encourages farmers to respond online, at agcounts.usda.gov, or by mail.

Prompt response helps reduce costs. “Providing timely and accurate agricultural information helps both grain producers and users,” added Schleusener.

NASS safeguards the privacy of all respondents and publishes only aggregate data, ensuring that no individual operation or producer can be identified, as required by federal law. Results will be published in the Crop Production Report, released September 12th , available online at www.nass.usda.gov/Publications.

For more information contact the NASS Heartland Regional Field Office at 800-551-1014.

