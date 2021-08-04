 Skip to main content
USDA to forecast crop yields

Watch now: Adam Brown talks about farm safety 

SPRINGFIELD — At the beginning of each month from August through November, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will survey farmers across the U.S. asking for acres harvested and expected yield for their fall harvested crops.

Around the 12th of each month, NASS will publish estimates based on these surveys for each crop in each state, along with national estimates.

“USDA-NASS monthly crop forecasts are used by famers, policy makers, researchers and businesses that use grains,” said Mark Schleusener, Illinois State Statistician. “NASS relies on Illinois farmers to provide the data needed to make those forecasts.” NASS encourages farmers to respond online, at agcounts.usda.gov, or by mail. “Providing timely and accurate agricultural information helps both grain producers and users,” added Schleusener.

NASS safeguards the privacy of all respondents and publishes only aggregate data, ensuring that no individual operation or producer can be identified, as required by federal law. Results will be published in Crop Production reports, released around the 12th of each month, August-November, available online at www.nass.usda.gov/Publications.

For more information, contact the NASS Heartland Regional Field Office at 800-551-1014 or nassrfohlr@usda.gov.

