USDA to gather information about adoption of conservation practices

SPRINGFIELD — USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will mail the Conservation Practice Adoption Motivations Survey beginning May 30 to more than 500 Illinois farmers and ranchers.

The new survey is a joint project between NASS and USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service aimed at better understanding conservation practice adoption and the role of technical and financial assistance. The survey results will be used to guide the implementation of NRCS programs in the future.

There are two versions of the survey this year – one requesting information on crop conservation practices and one for confined livestock conservation practices. If NASS does not receive producers’ completed surveys by June 13, they may reach out to schedule telephone interviews.

“Gathering information about farmers’ and ranchers’ motivation for and adoption of conservation practices allows USDA to understand the use and awareness of its programs,” Mark Schleusener, NASS’s Illinois state statistician. “Effective implementation of USDA programs helps both producers and conservation efforts.”

Results from both versions of the survey will be available Sept. 15, at nass.usda.gov and in NASS’s Quick Stats database at quickstats.nass.usda.gov.

All information reported by individuals will be kept confidential, as required by federal law. For more information, or for assistance with the survey, contact the NASS Heartland Regional Field Office at 800-551-1014 or nassrfohlr@usda.gov.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.