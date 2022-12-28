USDA to measure financial well-being of Illinois farmers and ranchers

SPRINGFIELD — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will spend several months gathering information about farm economics and production practices from farmers and ranchers across Illinois, as the agency conducts the third and final phase of the 2022 Agricultural Resource Management Survey.

“ARMS is the only survey that measures the current financial well-being of Illinois producers and their households as a whole,” said Mark Schleusener, Illinois state statistician. “The results of this survey will help inform decisions on local and federal policies and programs that affect Illinois farms and farm families.”

To obtain the most accurate data, NASS will reach out to more than 35,000 producers nationwide, including 1,750 in Illinois, between January and April. The survey asks producers to provide in-depth information about their operating revenues, production costs, and household characteristics. The 2022 ARMS survey includes a version of the questionnaire focused on farm costs of production and expenditures for wheat producers. The survey also includes questions to help measure any impacts of COVID on farms, farm and household finances, and off-farm employment.

“In February, our interviewers will begin reaching out to those farmers who have not yet responded by mail or internet,” said Schleusener, “We appreciate their time and are here to help them with the questionnaire so that their information will continue supporting sound agricultural decision-making. And completing this questionnaire fulfills your 2022 Census of Agriculture requirement.”