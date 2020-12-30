USDA to measure financial well-being of Illinois farmers and ranchers

SPRINGFIELD — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will spend several months gathering information about farm economics and production practices from farmers and ranchers across Illinois, as the agency conducts the third and final phase of the 2020 Agricultural Resource Management Survey (ARMS).
“ARMS is the only survey that measures the current financial well-being of Illinois producers and their households as a whole,” said Mark Schleusener, Illinois State Statistician. “The results of this survey will help inform decisions on local and federal policies and programs that affect Illinois farms and farm families.”
In an effort to obtain the most accurate data, NASS will reach out to more than 30,000 producers nationwide, including more than 1,600 in Illinois, between January and April. The survey asks producers to provide in-depth information about their operating revenues, production costs, and household characteristics. The 2020 ARMS survey includes a version of the questionnaire focused on hog and pig production costs and returns. This year the survey also includes questions to help measure any impacts of COVID-19 on farms, farm and household finances, and off-farm employment.
“In February, our interviewers will begin reaching out to those farmers who have not yet responded,” said Schleusener “We appreciate their time and are here to help them with the questionnaire so that their information will continue supporting sound agricultural decision-making. To protect the health of producers, partners, and employees, NASS will call producers on the phone instead of working with them in person to complete this survey.”
In addition to producing accurate information, NASS has strong safeguards in place to protect the confidentiality of all farmers who respond to its surveys. The agency will only publish data in an aggregate form, ensuring the confidentiality of all responses and that no individual respondent or operation can be identified.
The expense data gathered in ARMS will be published in the annual Farm Production Expenditures report in July. That report and others are available at nass.usda.gov/Publications. More reports based on ARMS data and more information about ARMS are available at ers.usda.gov/arms.