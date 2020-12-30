USDA to measure financial well-being of Illinois farmers and ranchers

SPRINGFIELD — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will spend several months gathering information about farm economics and production practices from farmers and ranchers across Illinois, as the agency conducts the third and final phase of the 2020 Agricultural Resource Management Survey (ARMS).

“ARMS is the only survey that measures the current financial well-being of Illinois producers and their households as a whole,” said Mark Schleusener, Illinois State Statistician. “The results of this survey will help inform decisions on local and federal policies and programs that affect Illinois farms and farm families.”

In an effort to obtain the most accurate data, NASS will reach out to more than 30,000 producers nationwide, including more than 1,600 in Illinois, between January and April. The survey asks producers to provide in-depth information about their operating revenues, production costs, and household characteristics. The 2020 ARMS survey includes a version of the questionnaire focused on hog and pig production costs and returns. This year the survey also includes questions to help measure any impacts of COVID-19 on farms, farm and household finances, and off-farm employment.