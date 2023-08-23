SPRINGFIELD — Starting in late August, a sample of producers around the country will receive Agricultural Survey questionnaires from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. The agency is taking a comprehensive look into the 2023 production and supply of small grains, including wheat, oats, barley, and rye.

“The small grains industry is an important part of Illinois agriculture. It is crucial for all involved to have accurate data about this key sector of the economy,” said NASS State Statistician Mark Schleusener. “We will contact more than 2,500 producers in Illinois to accurately measure 2023 acreage, yield, and production for small grain crops. The data collected from this survey will be used along with additional information to help set small grain acreage, yield, and production estimates at the county level, which will be available this December in NASS’s Quick Stats database at quickstats.nass.usda.gov.”

NASS will contact Illinois producers to gather information on their 2023 small grains production and the quantities of corn, soybeans, and wheat stored on the farm. Additionally, NASS will survey commercial grain storage operations to determine estimates of grain stocks stored in any off-farm facility. Producers are encouraged to respond online at agcounts.usda.gov. They may also return their completed surveys by mail. Producers who have not responded by August 31 may be contacted by a NASS representative to schedule a time to help fill out the survey.

“NASS safeguards the privacy of all respondents, by keeping responses confidential and publishing the data in aggregate form only, ensuring that no individual operation or producer can be identified,” stated Schleusener. “We recognize that farmers’ and ranchers’ time is valuable, but the information they provide becomes useful data for decision-making on the farm, for federal farm programs, and the markets. I urge everyone to respond survey and I thank them in advance for their time and cooperation.”

NASS will publish state and national data in the annual Small Grains Summary and quarterly Grain Stocks reports Sept. 29 on the NASS website. These survey data also contribute to USDA’s World Agricultural Outlook Board’s monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates.