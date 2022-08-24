USDA to measure small grain production

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SPRINGFIELD — Starting in late August, a sample of producers around the country will receive Agricultural Survey questionnaires from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

The agency is taking a comprehensive look into the 2022 production and supply of small grains, including wheat, oats, barley, and rye.

“The small grains industry is an important part of Illinois’ agriculture. It is crucial for all involved to have accurate data about this key sector of the economy,” said NASS State Statistician Mark Schleusener. “We will contact more than 2,300 producers in Illinois to accurately measure 2022 acreage, yield, and production for small grain crops. The data collected from this survey will be used along with additional information to help set small grain acreage, yield, and production estimates at the county level, which will be available this December.”

NASS will contact Illinois producers to gather information on their 2022 production and the quantities of corn, soybeans, and wheat stored on the farm. Additionally, NASS will survey commercial grain storage operations to determine estimates of grain stocks stored in any off-farm facility.

NASS will publish state and national data in the annual Small Grains Summary and quarterly Grain Stocks reports Sept. 30 on the NASS website. 

