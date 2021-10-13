 Skip to main content
USDA to survey acreage and production of row crops

SPRINGFIELD — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will survey producers in 38 states, including Illinois, as part of its 2021 Row Crops County Agricultural Production Survey.

The survey will collect information on total acres planted and harvested and total yield and production of row crops down to the county level. Producers can complete their survey securely online at agcounts.usda.gov.

“The data provided by producers will help federal and state programs support the farmer,” said Mark Schleusener, Illinois state statistician. “We hope every producer who receives this survey will take the time to respond. Producers benefit when there are data available to help determine accurate loan rates, disaster payments, crop insurance price elections, and more. Without data, agencies such as USDA’s Risk Management Agency or Farm Service Agency may not have enough information on which to base their programs.”

A warm, dry September extended summer in Illinois

If producers don’t respond online or by mail, in a few weeks a NASS representative will contact selected Illinois growers to arrange telephone interviews to complete the survey. The information provided will be used for statistical purposes only. In accordance with federal law, responses will be kept confidential and will not be disclosed in identifiable form.

Survey results will be published on the NASS Quick Stats database at quickstats.nass.usda.gov

