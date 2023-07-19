SPRINGFIELD — In late July, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will contact producers in 32 states, including Illinois, for its 2023 County Agricultural Production Survey for small grains.

The survey will collect information on total acres planted and harvested as well as yield and production of small grain crops down to the county level. CAPS will supply the data needed to estimate acreage and production of crops such as oats and wheat in Illinois.

“The data provided by farmers will help federal and state programs support the farmer,” said Mark Schleusener, Illinois State Statistician. “I hope every producer understands the importance of this project and will take the time to respond if selected for the survey. Producers can lose out when there are no data to calculate accurate rates for loans, disaster payments, crop insurance price elections, and more. Without data, agencies such as USDA’s Risk Management Agency and Farm Service Agency do not have information on which to base the programs that serve those same producers.”

Farmers are encouraged to respond online at agcounts.usda.gov, or by mail.

Illinois producers who do not respond in the next few weeks may be emailed a reminder or contacted for an interview to complete the survey.

NASS safeguards the privacy of all respondents and publishes only aggregate data, ensuring that no individual operation or producer can be identified, as required by federal law.