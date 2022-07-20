USDA to Survey County Small Grains Acreage

SPRINGFIELD — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will survey producers in 32 states, including Illinois, for its 2022 County Agricultural Production Survey for small grains.

The survey will collect information on total acres planted and harvested, and yield and production of small grains crops down to the county level. CAPS will provide the data needed to estimate acreage and production of selected crops such as barley, oats, and wheat in the United States.

“The data provided will help federal and state programs support the farmer,” said Mark Schleusener, Illinois State Statistician. “I hope every producer understands the importance of these data and will take the time to respond if they receive this survey. Producers can lose out when there are no data to determine accurate rates for loans, disaster payments, crop insurance price elections, and more. Without data, agencies such as USDA’s Risk Management Agency and Farm Service Agency do not have information on which to base the programs that serve those same producers.”

Farmers are encouraged to respond online at agcounts.usda.gov, by mail or fax. Illinois producers who do not respond in the next few weeks may be emailed a reminder or contacted for an interview to complete the survey.

NASS safeguards the privacy of all respondents and publishes only aggregate data, ensuring that no individual operation or producer can be identified, as required by federal law.