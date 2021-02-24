USDA to survey farmers' planting intentions for 2021

SPRINGFIELD — In late February, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will begin surveying crop farmers nationwide to determine their plans for the upcoming growing season.

“Each year, the agriculture industry looks forward to the USDA’s Prospective Plantings report, which provides the first survey-based estimates of U.S. farmers’ planting intentions for the year,” said NASS’ Illinois State Statistician Mark Schleusener. “The March Agricultural Survey provides the factual data that underpins these estimates, making it one of the most important surveys we conduct each year.”

NASS will mail the survey questionnaire in February, asking producers to provide information about the types of crops they intend to plant in 2021, how many acres they intend to plant and the amounts of grain and oilseeds they store on their farms. NASS encourages producers to respond online or by mail. Those producers who do not respond by the deadline may be contacted for a telephone or personal interview.

NASS safeguards the privacy of all respondents and publishes only aggregate data, ensuring that no individual operation or producer can be identified, as required by federal law.