USDA to survey Illinois farm chemical use and production costs

SPRINGFIELD — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will gather information about production practices from soybean producers across Illinois, as part of the 2020 Agricultural Resource Management Survey (ARMS).

“ARMS is a vital survey that tracks how Illinois farms use technology to manage production of their major field crops,” said NASS Illinois State Statistician Mark Schleusener. “The results of this survey help policymakers and farm groups understand the factors driving the costs and returns of crop production.”

This year, NASS is reaching out to over 4,000 soybean producers across the country, including 300 in Illinois. NASS will conduct the survey starting in October and recommends that soybean farmers have their fertilizer and pesticide spray records available to speed up the survey process. To protect the health and safety of producers, partners, and employees, NASS has suspended in-person data collection until further notice. Interviewers will be calling producers to complete the survey.

Starting in October, NASS field staff will begin contacting farmers to schedule telephone interviews at their convenience. Interviews will focus on nutrient and fertilizer use, tillage and pest management practices for soybeans in 2020. Data collection will continue through October and November.