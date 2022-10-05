USDA to survey row crops county acreage and production

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SPRINGFIELD — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will survey producers in 37 states, including Illinois, as part of its 2022 Row Crops County Agricultural Production Survey.

The survey will collect information on total acres planted and harvested and total yield and production of row crops to support estimates down to the county level. Producers can complete their survey securely online at agcounts.usda.gov.

Producers benefit when there are data available to help determine accurate loan rates, disaster payments, crop insurance price elections, and more. 

Producers may receive an email reminder to complete their questionnaire. If they do not respond by Tuesday, Nov. 1, a NASS representative will contact selected Illinois farmers to arrange an interview to complete the survey.

