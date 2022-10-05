USDA to survey row crops county acreage and production

SPRINGFIELD — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will survey producers in 37 states, including Illinois, as part of its 2022 Row Crops County Agricultural Production Survey.

The survey will collect information on total acres planted and harvested and total yield and production of row crops to support estimates down to the county level. Producers can complete their survey securely online at agcounts.usda.gov.

Producers benefit when there are data available to help determine accurate loan rates, disaster payments, crop insurance price elections, and more.