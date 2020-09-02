USDA to survey small grains yield and production

SPRINGFIELD — During the first two weeks of September, growers of small grains around the country will receive Agricultural Survey questionnaires from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS). The agency is taking a comprehensive look into the 2020 production and supply of small grains, including wheat, oats, barley, and rye.
“The small grains industry is an important part of Illinois’ agriculture,” said Mark Schleusener, Illinois State Statistician. “We will contact more than 2100 producers in Illinois to accurately measure 2020 acreage, yield, and production for small grain crops in Illinois. This data is also used to help set small grain acreage, yield, and production estimates at the county level, which will be available in Quick Stats on the NASS website this December.”
NASS will contact Illinois farmers and ranchers to gather information on their 2020 production of small grains and the quantities of all grains stored on the farm. Producers are encouraged to respond conveniently online at agcounts.usda.gov. The online questionnaire is fast and secure. They may also return their completed surveys by mail. Farmers who have not responded by August 29 may receive a phone call from a NASS representative who will help them fill out the survey or schedule a time to do so.
“NASS safeguards the privacy of all respondents, by keeping responses confidential and publishing the data in aggregate form only, to ensure that no individual operation or producer can be identified,” stated Schleusener.
“We recognize that this is a hectic time for farmers and ranchers, but the information that producers provide becomes useful data for decision-making on the farm, federal farm programs, and the markets. I urge them to respond to this survey, and thank them for their time and cooperation.”
NASS will publish the results in the annual Small Grains Summary and quarterly Grain Stocks report on Sept. 30, available at nass.usda.gov/Publications. These survey data also contribute to the USDA’s World Agricultural Outlook Board’s monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE). For more information, call the NASS Heartland Regional Field Office at 800-551-1014.
NASS is the federal statistical agency responsible for producing official data about U.S. agriculture and is committed to providing timely, accurate and useful statistics in service to U.S. agriculture.
