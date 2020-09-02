USDA to survey small grains yield and production

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — During the first two weeks of September, growers of small grains around the country will receive Agricultural Survey questionnaires from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS). The agency is taking a comprehensive look into the 2020 production and supply of small grains, including wheat, oats, barley, and rye.

“The small grains industry is an important part of Illinois’ agriculture,” said Mark Schleusener, Illinois State Statistician. “We will contact more than 2100 producers in Illinois to accurately measure 2020 acreage, yield, and production for small grain crops in Illinois. This data is also used to help set small grain acreage, yield, and production estimates at the county level, which will be available in Quick Stats on the NASS website this December.”

NASS will contact Illinois farmers and ranchers to gather information on their 2020 production of small grains and the quantities of all grains stored on the farm. Producers are encouraged to respond conveniently online at agcounts.usda.gov. The online questionnaire is fast and secure. They may also return their completed surveys by mail. Farmers who have not responded by August 29 may receive a phone call from a NASS representative who will help them fill out the survey or schedule a time to do so.