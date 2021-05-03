Veteran’s business puts out fires, literally and figuratively

His customer may be a farmer whose cattle barns are a half-mile from his house and needs to know what is going on at night. At calving time, a farmer may want to check on his cattle five or six times a night.

Another big issue in rural areas is the absence of dependable Internet access — so he offers a system that works without it.

Other farmers use video monitoring for grain bins and driers, unloading trucks or traffic around their machinery sheds.

People need such security, he said. Only two weeks ago, someone stole 30 goats, 20 head of cattle and two donkeys from the same farm. The farmer didn’t have a security camera.

“He does now,” Ratliff said.

Farmers are generally trusting. They look after each other, but sometimes they don’t realize something is suspicious. He relates an example of a woman who saw a stranger in her machinery shed. She waved, thinking it was someone helping her husband. It was thieves.

He said the number of thefts have gone up “drastically” in the last year, but Ratliff doesn’t know why.

“They are stealing John Deere tractors like crazy,” he said. Thieves have even attempted it at dealerships, not only farms.