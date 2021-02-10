View the Illinois Performance Tested Bull Sale online

URBANA — Commercial cow-calf producers and seedstock breeders interested in purchasing a total performance tested bull may choose from 41 bulls offered in the 2021 Illinois Performance Tested Bull Sale.

The sale incudes 11 mature bulls and 32 yearlings, including 27 Angus, 13 Simmental and SimAngus, and one Polled Hereford.

The longstanding performance sale, in its 53rd year, will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, in its new location, Lowderman Auction Facility, just west of Macomb. In its long history, 4,825 bulls valued at over $8 million have sold.

"The sale order is based on a Power Score system that uses the economic indexes provided by the breed associations," says Travis Meteer, University of Illinois Extension commercial ag educator and IPT sale manager. The Power Score will be calculated on the percentile rank for these values.

Bulls must meet some of the most rigorous requirements in the industry, along with strict requirements for superior Expected Progeny Differences.

“These bulls don’t just have to pass the test; they have to pass every test,” Meteer says.