View the Illinois Performance Tested Bull Sale online
View the Illinois Performance Tested Bull Sale online

URBANA — Commercial cow-calf producers and seedstock breeders interested in purchasing a total performance tested bull may choose from 41 bulls offered in the 2021 Illinois Performance Tested Bull Sale.

The sale incudes 11 mature bulls and 32 yearlings, including 27 Angus, 13 Simmental and SimAngus, and one Polled Hereford.

The longstanding performance sale, in its 53rd year, will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, in its new location, Lowderman Auction Facility, just west of Macomb. In its long history, 4,825 bulls valued at over $8 million have sold.

"The sale order is based on a Power Score system that uses the economic indexes provided by the breed associations," says Travis Meteer, University of Illinois Extension commercial ag educator and IPT sale manager. The Power Score will be calculated on the percentile rank for these values. 

Bulls must meet some of the most rigorous requirements in the industry, along with strict requirements for superior Expected Progeny Differences.

“These bulls don’t just have to pass the test; they have to pass every test,” Meteer says.

"The 2021 IPT Bull Sale offers an elite set of bulls, highlighted by several genetic powerhouse bulls that have light birth weight, high growth, and carcass desirability," Meteer says. "Their pedigrees reflect proven breed-leaders, AI sires, and legendary breed icons. There are truly unique combinations of performance, pedigree, and phenotype offered through the sale."

The IPT Bull Sale online catalog includes all pedigree information, adjusted weights, Power Scores, EPDs on seven traits, and two dollar value indexes. The site also provides more complete information on how the “Power Score” is calculated and a summary of the 52 previous sales. Online bidding will be offered through LiveAuctions.TV.

All bulls will sell with genomic-enhanced EPDs, which increases the accuracy and reliability of the EPD values. Most all of this year’s consignors have consigned bulls to previous sales and represent some of the elite seedstock suppliers in the state of Illinois and the Midwest.

"These bulls selling Feb. 25 are a direct result of generations of planned matings," Mateer says.

The sale is supported by University of Illinois Extension, University of Illinois Animal Sciences Department, Illinois Angus Association, Illinois Simmental Association, Vita-Ferm, Boehringer-Ingleheim, Zoetis 50K, Dearwester Grain, and ABS. For more information on the sale or bulls consigned contact Travis Meteer at 217-430-7030 or email wmeteer@gmail.com.

Attendees must follow established COVID-19 safety protocols, including masking and distancing requirements established by the Illinois Department of Health for the Macomb area.

For more information visit www.IPTBullSale.com. The live auction can be viewed at https://liveauctions.tv/

