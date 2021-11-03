 Skip to main content
OVER THE COLES

Virtual grain tour results in $12 million in projected sales

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Agriculture held its annual grain tour on Oct. 19. The grain tour, which traditionally takes place in-person was virtual for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the challenges that come with a virtual tour, 143 participants from five Latin American countries attended. This year’s tour generated projected sales of over $12.4 million, an increase of more than $4 million from last years projected sales of $7.8 million.

OVER THE COLES: The science of fall color

“The grain tour continues showcasing all that Illinois agriculture has to offer, even if it is virtually,” said Agriculture Director Jerry Costello II. “While we can’t wait for the day we can return to in-person tours, virtual tours have opened the door for more participants to experience what Illinois ag is all about.”

“Having one year under our belts of the virtual tour really helped when it came to planning for 2021,” said Bureau Chief of Marketing Jackie Sambursky. “We were able to put together some amazing presentations to make the attendees feel like they were onsite with us and I think that shows in the numbers.”

The grain tour, which gives Illinois farmers, producers and retailers the opportunity to showcase their world-class facilities included participants from Mexico, Ecuador, El Salvador, Peru and the Dominican Republic. Illinois groups and companies that participated in this year’s tour included, Seedburro, GSI, Clarkson Grain, Marquis Energy, Illinois Soybean Association and the Illinois Corn Marketing Board.

Farm Focus: A look at agriculture — past present and future

The JG-TC's annual Farm Focus special section highlights the challenges faced by farmers in 2019, the past 10 years and a look ahead to 2020 and beyond. Check out our coverage:

Mattoon farmer: 2019 was a 'rough year' with good yields
Agriculture

Mattoon farmer: 2019 was a 'rough year' with good yields

  • Rob Stroud
  • 0

Coles County farmer Paul Daily reflects on challenges of the 2019 growing season.

Lake Land agriculture division, alumni keep close ties
Local

Lake Land agriculture division, alumni keep close ties

  • Rob Stroud
  • 0

Connections with the Lake Land College agricutlure program continue long after graduation.

Uphoffs receive Coles County Soil and Water Conservation District award
Local

Uphoffs receive Coles County Soil and Water Conservation District award

  • JG-TC
  • 0

Uphoff Family Farms has benefited from its adoption of valuable conservation practices.

Bell named Coles County Farm Bureau member of the year
Local

Bell named Coles County Farm Bureau member of the year

  • JG-TC
  • 0

Sixth-generation farmer Wyatt Bell "has farming running through his veins.”

Farm advocates address new laws at state level
Local

Farm advocates address new laws at state level

  • PHYLLIS COULTER Illinois Farmer Today
  • 0

While trade wars may have dominated the national attention in 2019, new Illinois laws will also be affecting the livelihood and practices of farmers here.

Local

Illinois corn, soybean production drops by roughly 20 percent

  • BEN ORNER Capitol News Illinois
  • 0

Production of Illinois’ two most valuable crops fell by roughly one-fifth last year, according to final crop yield numbers released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

From boom times to tariffs, 10 tumultuous years in ag
Local

From boom times to tariffs, 10 tumultuous years in ag

  • JEFF DEYOUNG Iowa Farmer Today
  • 0

The period from 2010 to 2019 saw volatility in commodity prices, weather and markets.

Legendary farm broadcaster pushes for positivity in ag
Local

Legendary farm broadcaster pushes for positivity in ag

  • AARON VINER Illinois Farmer Today
  • 0

Growing up on a Wisconsin dairy farm in the 1940s, Orion Samuelson assumed he would end up taking over the operation from his parents. However, life had other plans for him.

Illinois Extension offers industrial hemp resources
Local

Illinois Extension offers industrial hemp resources

  • 0

Illinois producers, did you grow hemp in 2019? Are you interested in giving it a shot in 2020?

Few farmers focus on cutting production costs
Agriculture

Few farmers focus on cutting production costs

  • NAT WILLIAMS Illinois Farmer Today
  • 0

Despite some tough times for farmers in recent years, cutting production costs may not be high on their priority lists as the 2020 planting season approaches.

Agriculture
topical

Not again? Farmers can expect another wet spring, state climatologist predicts

  • BEN ORNER Capitol News Illinois
  • 0

April through June is likely to be wetter than normal in Illinois, according to rainfall projections from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, posing a challenge to corn and soybean farmers in the heart of planting season.

Midwest ag issues sway nation in 2019
Agriculture

Midwest ag issues sway nation in 2019

  • GENE LUCHT Iowa Farmer Today
  • 0

Wet weather, trade wars, ethanol battles, continued climate and water quality discussions, and a parade of Democratic presidential candidates beginning their trek toward the White House were all major issues for farmers last year.

Specialty crop growers unite in storytelling
Agriculture

Specialty crop growers unite in storytelling

  • PHYLLIS COULTER Illinois Farmer Today
  • 0

Specialty farmers share tips for getting the word out about their products.

Co-ops more optimistic on anhydrous for spring
Local

Co-ops more optimistic on anhydrous for spring

  • AARON VINER Illinois Farmer Today
  • 0

As the 2020 growing season approaches, producers may be sitting in better shape — weather permitting, of course.

Study: Farm size not always gauge of profit
Local

Study: Farm size not always gauge of profit

  • 0

A pair of Kansas State University agricultural economists have taken a look at the characteristics that make farms successful in Kansas and have found that bigger doesn’t always mean better.

