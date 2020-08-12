Warmer fall temperatures don’t eliminate risk of early fall freeze

The statewide average September temperature has been above the 30-year normal in 13 of the past 20 years and in each of the past 5 years. The average September temperature departure over the past five years is 4.2 degrees, and in four of the past five years, the September statewide average temperature has been closer to the August 30-year normal than the September normal.

Higher September temperatures also increase atmospheric evaporative demand, which can intensify dry conditions.

The importance of temperature and evaporative demand for drought was evident in southern Illinois last year. Most counties south of Interstate 64 received 10 to 50 percent of normal September precipitation that combined with very high September temperatures to dry soil rapidly.

A “flash drought” occurred last fall in southern Illinois, when many counties deteriorated from near normal conditions to severe drought in only three weeks. It is likely the drought in southern Illinois would not have intensified as quickly without the higher September temperatures.

Recent climate assessments indicate that increasing temperatures will exacerbate drought conditions, similar to what occurred last year in southern Illinois.