Warmer soils this winter in Illinois could indicate healthy insect populations for spring

CHAMPAIGN — Despite the cold weather this February, winter soil temperatures averaged 1 to 2 degrees higher than the long-term averages in Illinois, indicating a greater chance of insects surviving the winter, according to Jennie Atkins, Water and Atmospheric Resources Monitoring (WARM) program manager at the Illinois State Water Survey.

Soil temperatures were slightly warmer than normal at the 4-inch depths. Under sod, temperatures averaged 36.3 degrees for the season, 1.3 degrees warmer than historical averages but 1.7 degrees cooler than winter 2019-2020. Seasonal lows fell into the 20s during February’s cold days in regions with little or no snow cover.

Temperatures under bare soil were slightly cooler with a seasonal average of 35.4 degrees, 1.6 degrees warmer than normal and 1.4 degrees lower than last winter.

Soil temperatures rose at the end of February as temperatures at 4 inches under sod increased 9 degrees the last week to a statewide average of 41.2 degrees on Feb. 28. Daily highs in the low 50s were reported in southern Illinois, while the north still had temperatures in the low to mid-30s.

