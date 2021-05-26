Watch now: A balancing act for Central Illinois farmers and fertilizer usage

BLOOMINGTON — At the core of the Illinois Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy is a trade-off between practicing typical agricultural methods and protecting aquatic ecosystems within Illinois and outside of the larger 31-state Mississippi River basin.

Crops depend on certain fertilizers to grow. But too much fertilizer applied at the wrong time, combined with heavy rains, can cause those fertilizers to leach out of the soil and carry their nutrients into water systems.

That runoff can ultimately lead to eutrophication — when access nutrients in water cause algae blooms that diminish the water’s oxygen levels, and block sunlight from reaching fish and plants. The larger the algae bloom, the more fish and plants are likely to die.

Nitrogen is “probably the most important nutrient for the corn crop to get higher production levels,” said Mark Hines, a 58-year-old farmer for about 38 years. His roughly 1,600 acres southeast of Bloomington stretch toward Downs and west of Hudson.