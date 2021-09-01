 Skip to main content
Watch now: Barn raising made easy with new hydraulic lift system
Watch now: Barn raising made easy with new hydraulic lift system

Barn raising made easy with hydraulic lift system

DECATUR — During the weeks leading up the the start of the Farm Progress Show, crews are hard at work erecting hundreds of tents and structures.

But it's the building that comes together in front of their eyes during this 'show that is drawing a lot of interest.

Surrounded by intrigued farmers and guests alike, FBi Buildings is using this the show to unveil and demonstrated its new "Q Lyft" system, a safer approach to building pole barns that allows workers to construct an entire roof and structure on the ground before raising it.

“If it’s safe for them it’s probably good for us to,” said corn and soybean farmer Tony Bernhard. “When nobody is getting hurt, that means things can get done faster and with no delays.”

Watch now: Field technology takes center stage at Farm Progress Show

Ken Culbreth, vice president of operations at FBi buildings, said the system delivers a high-quality building experience in a safe environment so that workers do not have to stand 20 to 30 feet in the air. Instead, they can build everything from the truces to the metal roof right at eye level.

“Normally some guys just get worn out after a while and their bodies can’t do it any longer but we can have those gray hairs on the job longer to get you a better job,” Culbreth said.

Culbreth said the system consists of four separate lifts which are powered by hydraulic cylinders and positioned underneath the buildings’ trusses. The hydraulics then communicates with each other through a series of lasers and a computer system that ensures each lift is moving simultaneously.

Though the lift system is still under a pending patent, Culbreth said every building they have built since November 2020 has been built using the lift.

Stuart Hawbaker, a Holy Cross Lutheran Church volunteer, said he heard of the lift system throughout the day and decided to watch the demonstration while on his break.

“I used to run farm tours of people that had a good set up with farm buildings and good friends of mine that are farmers in this county are in the process of building a new one,” Hawbaker said. “Almost all farmers have a huge farm shed, so they’re the best customers.”

Others like insurance provider Dave Jansen said he was interested in seeing the lift system prior to coming to the show and was impressed to see how much can be done to the building before it has to be lifted.

Jansen said he primarily works with agricultural businesses and actually insures a lot machine sheds which is why he thinks the lift system can help create a safer and easier solution to barn construction.

“This is going to revolutionize the way rural America looks at pole barns,” Jansen said. “It’s just a major breakthrough in something soo simple and soo basic as building a barn.”

After the show, FBi Buildings will be moving the display over to where Richland Community College is building a new home for its agriculture program.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Farm Progress Show 2021

WHEN: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today

WHERE: Progress City USA, north of Richland Community College campus

COST: $20 for adults; $10 for children ages 13-17; ages 12 and under are free

ON THE WEB: www.farmprogressshow.com

