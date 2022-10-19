Watch now: Charleston FFA serves burgers to farmers at Ashmore elevator

ASHMORE — In the midst of harvest, busy farmers were able to get lunch on the go Wednesday from Charleston High School FFA's drive-thru at the Total Grain Marketing elevator in Ashmore.

"All meals are in the field right now, so this is appreciated," said Judy Coffey of Ashmore as she picked up hamburgers and more for Coffey Family Farms.

Her grandson, sophomore Ben Coffey, said he and his classmates formed an assembly line to staff the drive-thru. Students grilled burgers, paired them with buns and American cheese, and wrapped them in foil outdoors against the backdrop of grain silos.

The wrapped burgers were then transferred into a storage shed and placed in warming pans. Rows of paper bags stuffed with condiments, chips and cookies stood at the ready in the shed for burger orders from the farmers.

"We take the meals and run them to their trucks," Ben Coffey said, adding that the meals also included the choice of water or soda. He said this service enabled the farmers to quickly pick up their lunches and get back to work. "It feels really good to help people out."

Sophomore Kaylin Nolte was among the students placing fresh grilled burgers into the lunch bags. She said the drive-thru had already filled several orders within minutes of opening for business at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the grain elevator along Illinois Route 16, just east of the Ashmore-Oakland road.

Nolte said some of the farmers gave monetary donations to the FFA program while picking up their hamburger meals. For her, she said this generosity reinforced why the agriculture students organized the event in the first place.

"Farmers do a lot for us, so we need to do a lot for them," Nolte said, adding that her grandfather farms.

Agriculture teacher and FFA advisor Ben Oakley said students have been able to start moving into the new vocational trades building at the high school this fall, take part in a forestry competition at Fox Ridge State Park, and host a horse judging competition at the Coles County Fairgrounds. He said they are now preparing to spend three days next week at the National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis.

Oakley said his students were brainstorming ideas for a fall service project when they decided to hold their first ever drive-thru at a grain elevator. He said the FFA chapter got a good deal on hamburger patties from The Butcher Shop in Charleston and obtained other needed supplies with the help of money it received from a Bayer Fund America's Farmers Grow Communities grant won by local farmer Janice Sweeney.