 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert featured
OUR NEIGHBORS | ASHMORE

Watch now: Charleston FFA serves burgers to farmers at Ashmore elevator

  • 0

The Charleston High School FFA chapter held a hamburger drive through on Wednesday for farmers at the Total Grain Marketing elevator in Ashmore.

ASHMORE — In the midst of harvest, busy farmers were able to get lunch on the go Wednesday from Charleston High School FFA's drive-thru at the Total Grain Marketing elevator in Ashmore. 

"All meals are in the field right now, so this is appreciated," said Judy Coffey of Ashmore as she picked up hamburgers and more for Coffey Family Farms.

Her grandson, sophomore Ben Coffey, said he and his classmates formed an assembly line to staff the drive-thru. Students grilled burgers, paired them with buns and American cheese, and wrapped them in foil outdoors against the backdrop of grain silos.

The wrapped burgers were then transferred into a storage shed and placed in warming pans. Rows of paper bags stuffed with condiments, chips and cookies stood at the ready in the shed for burger orders from the farmers.

Burgers to go

Charleston High School senior Erin Blair, left, and sophomore Kaylin Nolte remove hamburgers from warmers and place them in paper bags on Thursday during the FFA chapter's drive-thru for farmers at the Total Grain Marketing elevator in Ashmore.

"We take the meals and run them to their trucks," Ben Coffey said, adding that the meals also included the choice of water or soda. He said this service enabled the farmers to quickly pick up their lunches and get back to work. "It feels really good to help people out."

Sophomore Kaylin Nolte was among the students placing fresh grilled burgers into the lunch bags. She said the drive-thru had already filled several orders within minutes of opening for business at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the grain elevator along Illinois Route 16, just east of the Ashmore-Oakland road.

Nolte said some of the farmers gave monetary donations to the FFA program while picking up their hamburger meals. For her, she said this generosity reinforced why the agriculture students organized the event in the first place.

Grilling burgers

Charleston High School senior Landon Ames, left, and freshmen Brock Johnson and Preston Pollard grill hamburgers on Thursday during the FFA chapter's drive-thru for farmers at the Total Grain Marketing elevator in Ashmore.

"Farmers do a lot for us, so we need to do a lot for them," Nolte said, adding that her grandfather farms.

Agriculture teacher and FFA advisor Ben Oakley said students have been able to start moving into the new vocational trades building at the high school this fall, take part in a forestry competition at Fox Ridge State Park, and host a horse judging competition at the Coles County Fairgrounds. He said they are now preparing to spend three days next week at the National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis.

Ketchup and mustard

Charleston High School sophomore Blair Ritchey places packets of ketchup and mustard with bagged hamburgers on Thursday during the FFA chapter's drive-thru for farmers at the Total Grain Marketing elevator in Ashmore.

Oakley said his students were brainstorming ideas for a fall service project when they decided to hold their first ever drive-thru at a grain elevator. He said the FFA chapter got a good deal on hamburger patties from The Butcher Shop in Charleston and obtained other needed supplies with the help of money it received from a Bayer Fund America's Farmers Grow Communities grant won by local farmer Janice Sweeney.

"The kids have really taken charge of arranging it," Oakley said of the drive-thru for farmers. "We had a little extra funds in our account and we decided we wanted to give back to farmers in our community."

Photos: Coles County Clash sees Charleston 35, Mattoon 14

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

OPEC Trims Oil Demand Outlook, Cuts Production by 2M B/D

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

OPEC Trims Oil Demand Outlook, Cuts Production by 2M B/D

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News