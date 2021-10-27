Watch now: Farmers welcome 'monster' yields, but challenges remain

COLES COUNTY — This year’s harvest is seeing significant yields and great prices in Coles County, but it's far from sunshine and rainbows.

Weather and supply chain issues, coupled with the rising cost of goods, such as herbicide, and possible competition with South America, have set the stage for issues down the road.

“I had a guy come in and tell me that a monster crop has a long tail, and he's absolutely right,” said Bo Holsapple, the manager at the TGM grain elevator in Charleston. “The rain coming in every other day is slowing things down progressively.”

That being said, the end might be in sight if the weather remains clear, said Holsapple, because the elevators are filling up quickly.

“We were pretty well completely empty when we started this year, and it's already everything's filling up fast. And it’s not just us, it's about everywhere you go,” said Holsapple.

However, if the rain continues, harvest could stretch into the third week of November.

Heavy rains throughout the summer — especially in the last several days in Coles County — have made this year a difficult harvest for countless farmers, including Kyle Coffey.

Coffey and his father farm around 3,800 acres of corn and soybeans in Coles and Douglas counties. While they managed to harvest their soybeans earlier than most other farmers, they still have around 400 acres of corn to harvest in northern Coles County.

“That's where it seems we've got the most rain,” said Coffey. “So it'll be a challenge.”

The muddy conditions can take a toll on implements, which is riskier this year than most since speedy repairs are difficult.

Farmers throughout the region have noted the supply chain issues causing significant inconveniences primarily due to slowed delivery time for equipment and spare parts. Though the supply chain issues are widespread throughout almost every industry, they impact farmers due to the strict windows of opportunity for harvest.

“We’re trying right now to find a set of tracks for one of our grain carts to maybe limp across the finish line,” said Coffey.

What’s beyond the “finish line” is also uncertain, said Coffey.

The supply chain delays and rising cost of goods has made the price of glyphosate skyrocket.

“I bought all of mine last year I think $9.90 a gallon and now it's as high as $35 to $40 a gallon,” said Coffey.

Coffey typically needs about 1,100 gallons of glyphosate each year.

The price of corn is over $5 a bushel and beans are selling for $12, high profits are possible, said Coffey, as long as China, the United State's largest buyer for soybeans, “steps to the table.” However, they seem to be holding out this year, since South American farmers could also have a “record” year, too, said Coffey.

“You've got high prices for inputs, pretty good prices for crops, but that could turn really quickly,” said Coffey. “If South America turns out to be in good shape, we could be easily dropping back to $10 beans in a hurry. You would be hovering about cost of production, and that would be a negative thing, but we deal with that stuff all the time.”

In the meantime, the grain elevators are working to use the down-time to continue to move grain through and avoid a “crunch.”

“There's only so much space, you know, we're just one elevator and we couldn't handle it all, so it's a good thing there are other elevators,” said Holsapple. “We're trying to get rail cars loaded and get them out of here to make some room so when the weather does break, we'll have room for everybody.”

