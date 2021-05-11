Watch now: Find your closest Central Illinois farmers market this summer 🌽

Warmer temperatures and easing COVID mitigations are bringing farmers and artisans back to open-air markets this spring.
Last year, many farmers markets took a hiatus or cut their hours, sending some farmers online to sell their produce to local customers, but this month several Central Illinois communities can look forward to their full return.
Here are some of the markets offering local goods across Central Illinois this summer:
Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market
Where: Museum Square in Bloomington
When: Saturdays 7:30 a.m. to noon, May 1 to Oct. 30
Downtown Pontiac Farmers Market
Where: Historic Courthouse Lawn in Pontiac
When: Saturdays 7 to 11 a.m., June 4 to Aug. 28; 8 a.m. to noon, Sept. 4 to Oct. 30
Decatur Central Park Farmers Market
Where: Central Park in Decatur
When: Saturdays 8 a.m. to noon, June to October
Richland Farmers Market
Where: One College Park, on Richland Community College campus in Decatur
When: Tuesdays 5 to 7:30 p.m., June 1 to Sept. 28
West End Farmers Market
Where: West Wood Street and Fairview Avenue in Decatur
When: Thursdays 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., June to October
Farmers & Artisans Market
Where: Lytle Park in Mattoon
When: Fridays 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., May 21 to early fall
DeBuhr’s Feed & Seed Mini Market
Where: 2001 Western Ave. in Mattoon
When: Wednesdays 4 to 6 p.m., June 2 to August
18th Street Farmers Market
Where: Coles County Health Department parking lot, 825 18th St. in Charleston
When: Saturdays 8 a.m. to noon, May 29 to Sept. 25
Assumption Farmers Market
Where: 123 Chestnut St. in Assumption
When: 9 a.m. to noon June 12 & 26; Aug. 7 & 21; Sept. 4 & 18; Oct. 2
Shelbyville Farmers Market
Where: Main Street Mini Park in Shelbyville
When: Tuesdays 3 to 5:30 p.m. June to September
Sullivan Farmers Market
Where: Courthouse Square in Sullivan
When: Wednesdays 4 to 7 p.m. May to October
Taylorville Farmers Market on the Square
Where: Downtown Taylorville
When: Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May to October
