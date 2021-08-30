Watch now: Last-minute preparations wrap up as Farm Progress Show returns to Decatur

DECATUR — Craig Jibben spent Monday morning near the top of a tractor, one of the featured products for the Farm Progress Show, putting last-minute touches on the bright blue farm equipment.

He is part of the ag specialist team for Raven Precision.

“We are all really excited to be here,” Jibben said after missing last year’s international agriculture event. “I’m happy to be here and all excited.”

Nick Langerock, Raven’s director of marketing, will be introducing OMNiDRIVE technology. “Which allows the tractor to be remotely controlled from the cabin of the combine,” he said.

The Raven’s products are some of thousands of the features ready for the Farm Progress Show this week on the grounds of Progress City USA near Richland Community College.

The three-day event kicks off with an opening ceremony at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. In addition to farmers and farm suppliers, the event will include appearances by state and national lawmakers and officials, musical acts and the future of agriculture — FFA and 4-H students.

According to Don Tourte, senior vice president of sales and events for the Farm Progress Show, the staff and vendors were nearly prepared for the first day of the event 24 hours before the opening ceremony.

“Our staff is probably as prepared as they’ve ever been,” he said.

The last-minute rush, which included placing the information booths in the intersections and setting up the concert stage, were part of Monday’s activities. “The biggest thing we’re doing today is helping the exhibitors get set up,” Tourte said.

COVID-19 restrictions for the outdoor festivities will be followed, according to Tourte. “The mask mandate is for indoors,” he said. “We’ve talked to Macon County Health (department), and they’ve helped walk us through what constitutes indoors versus outdoors.”

Farm Progress organizers have communicated with vendors and exhibitors on what is expected.

Throughout the three days, Progress City will have displays, exhibits and demonstrations of the newest agriculture technology, features even Tourte is excited about.

“There’s just cool stuff everywhere,” he said. “This is the introduction of their new products, so they want to make sure they are doing it in a great way.”

Although the show features many new agriculture products, the event has something exciting for every member of the family. Diving Dogs, horse-training demonstrations and live music will provide entertainment. Food will be offered through various vendors and food courts.

“And then you’re going to find other little treats throughout,” Tourte said. “There’s the Pie Lady and mini donuts.”

Langerock is ready to meet the public again to show off the Raven products, after missing the Farm Progress Show last year due to the pandemic.

“We are very excited, just being able to be with the customers again in a very collaborative environment like the Farm Progress Show,” he said. “It’s a great experience.”

Farm Progress through the years

