Watch now: Sunny attitude, skies prevail as Farm Progress Show returns to Decatur

DECATUR — After a year away from customers, farmers and other vendors, organizers of the 2021 Farm Progress Show were grateful to finally gather again.

“After the two-year hiatus with COVID and everything, judging by the crowd out here as well, it’s a tremendous opportunity to get back in front of people,” said Brent Johnson with Wyffles Hybrids, sponsor of the Farm Progress Show. “Being at the Farm Progress Show and being able to visit with all our fine customers and other folks in agriculture is a tremendous opportunity for us.”

The Farm Progress Show began its three-day run in Decatur Tuesday at Progress City USA near Richland Community College. The day started a lot like the past year, a little foggy with high expectation for a return to something normal.

Along with the rain from the night before, farmers know to take whatever Mother Nature gives them in stride. By the end of the first day, the sunny skies and warmer temperatures had prevailed.

Eugene Groff has a beef farm in Iberia, Missouri, but traveled to Decatur for the annual event. “That’s kind of unique for this territory,” he said about his crop.

Groff has attended the Farm Progress Show in Boone, Iowa, as well. He said he prefers the Decatur show. “It’s closer,” Groff said.

The show provides farmers of all kinds the opportunity to view the latest technology. For Groff, he is able to purchase products almost immediately. “I spend money, but that’s the goal isn’t it,” he said.

Although the weather was ideal for walking around Progress City, Groff and his wife are prepared for any kind of conditions with their camper placed at a local campground.

“It’s super,” he said. “But we’ve been here when it’s a hundred degrees.”

Within two hours of the show's opening, Decatur residents Cody Reimer and Peter Korando, both 26, had buckets filled with free items they picked up while walking the Progress City campus. Neither man is a farmer, but understands the importance of free merchandise. They received free tickets to the event as employees of the Macon County Highway Department.

"Hats, a couple shirts and a bunch of cozies, pens, bags, buckets, stickers, bottles," Korando listed. "I'll see what my girlfriend will let me keep."

Reimer said he expects his young child will enjoy some of the items. "I got a corn hat for the three-year-old."

Michael Granche, a marketing development manager of the National Corn Growers Association, was one of the vendors distributing products. "We're talking to folks today about all the different applications of corn," he said.

For the display, cat food, pet waste bags, soaps, swimsuits, industrial belts, cups and straws were used as examples. The staff distributed lemonade to visitors passing by.

"The straw, the lid, the cups are all made with corn," Granche said. "We're also filling the cups with lemonade. That is also another application for corn, whether that's fructose, citric acid or just Vitamin C. The skies the limit on what we can do with corn."

