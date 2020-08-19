Weekly Outlook: Soybeans rally despite record yield forecast

The U.S. average soybean yield forecast of 53.3 bushels showed a 3.5-bushel increase from the July forecast. Yields in many states across the Corn Belt reflected the excellent growing conditions shown in crop condition reports. Nine of the 18 states tracked for weekly Crop Progress reports on soybeans are set for record yields this year.

“The derecho that ripped through Iowa and northern Illinois last week led to much speculation about crop loss. A probability of some losses seems very likely. The magnitude of impact on national yields is difficult to predict,” Hubbs states. “Iowa (58 bushels per acre) and Illinois (64 bushels per acre) yield forecasts may fall with impacts in Iowa being more severe. This week’s crop condition report looks to provide an initial indication of the impact.”

The rally at the end of last week seems to discount USDA’s current yield forecast, Hubbs notes.

“Drier weather projections over large swathes of the Corn Belt fuel the idea of lower yields. The last time USDA’s August forecast came in over two bushels higher than the final yield occurred in 2003. An assumption of a crop near 4.42 billion bushels seems prudent now, but a smaller crop enters the picture if the weather forecast comes to fruition,” Hubbs states.