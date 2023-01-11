Winter wheat condition mostly good in December

ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued its crop progress and production reports for the month of December
Statewide, the average temperature was 30.0 degrees, 0.1 degrees above normal. Precipitation averaged 2.47 inches, 0.22 inches below normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 8% short, 82% adequate, and 10% surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 6% very short, 23% short, 66% adequate, and 5% surplus.
Winter wheat condition was 1% poor, 31% fair, 57% good, and 11% excellent.
