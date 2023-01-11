 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winter wheat condition mostly good in December

The FDA has given the green light for a U.S. company to produce lab-grown meat that is created from live animal cells.

ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued its crop progress and production reports for the month of December

Statewide, the average temperature was 30.0 degrees, 0.1 degrees above normal. Precipitation averaged 2.47 inches, 0.22 inches below normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 8% short, 82% adequate, and 10% surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 6% very short, 23% short, 66% adequate, and 5% surplus.

Winter wheat condition was 1% poor, 31% fair, 57% good, and 11% excellent.

