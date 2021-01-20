Year-end crop progress and production reports out

ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued its current Illinois Crop Progress and Production Reports for the month of December, its 2020 crop production summary and current grain stocks totals.
Statewide, the average temperature was 32.6 degrees, 2.8 degrees above normal for the month of December. Precipitation averaged 1.75 inches, 0.94 inches below normal. As of January 3, 2021 topsoil moisture supply was rated 3% very short, 9% short, 71% adequate, and 17% surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 5% very short, 17% short, 65% adequate, and 13% surplus.
Winter wheat condition was rated 17% very poor, 8% poor, 25% fair, 42% good, and 8% excellent.
Illinois Crop Production 2020 Summary
Corn: Planted area, at 11.3 million acres, is up 8% from 2019. Corn for grain was harvested on 11.1 million acres, up 9% from the previous year. The corn yield is estimated at 192 bushels per acre, up 11 bushels from 2019. Production is estimated at 2.13 billion bushels, up 15% from last year.
Soybeans: Planted area, at 10.30 million acres, up 4% from 2019. Harvested area, at 10.25 million acres, is up 4% from the previous year. The soybean yield is estimated at 59 bushels per acre, up 5 bushels from 2019. Production is estimated at 605 million bushels, up 14% from the previous year.
Winter wheat: Harvested area in 2020 is estimated at 520,000 acres, down 5% from the previous year. The winter wheat yield is estimated at 68 bushels per acre, up 1 bushel from 2019. Production is estimated at 35.4 million bushels, down 4% from the previous year.
Oats: Harvested area in 2020, at 15,000 acres, is up 5,000 acres from the previous year. The oat yield is estimated at 58 bushels per acre, down 7 bushels from 2019. Production is estimated at 870,000 bushels, up 34% from the previous year.
All hay: Harvested area, at 490,000 acres, is up 17% from 2019. The all hay yield is estimated at 3.02 tons per acre, up 0.31 ton from the previous year. Production is estimated at 1.48 million tons, 30% above 2019.
Illinois Grain Stocks
Corn stocks in all positions on Dec. 1 totaled 1.85 billion bushels, up 4% from Dec. 1, 2019. On-farm stocks totaled 1.00 billion bushels, while off-farm stocks totaled 849 million bushels. The September-November 2020 indicated disappearance is 534 million bushels.
Soybean stocks in all positions on Dec. 1 totaled 536 million bushels, down 9% from Dec. 1, 2019. On-farm stocks totaled 235 million bushels, while off-farm stocks totaled 301 million bushels. The September-November 2020 indicated disappearance is 135 million bushels.
All wheat stocks in all positions on Dec. 1, 2020 totaled 23.3 million bushels, down slightly from Dec. 1, 2019. On-farm stocks totaled 1.15 million bushels, while off-farm stocks totaled 22.1 million bushels. The September-November 2020 indicated disappearance is 5.13 million bushels.
For more information on NASS surveys and reports, call the Heartland Regional Field Office at 314-595-9594 or email nassrfohlr@nass.usda.gov.