Year-end crop progress and production reports out

Winter wheat: Harvested area in 2020 is estimated at 520,000 acres, down 5% from the previous year. The winter wheat yield is estimated at 68 bushels per acre, up 1 bushel from 2019. Production is estimated at 35.4 million bushels, down 4% from the previous year.

Oats: Harvested area in 2020, at 15,000 acres, is up 5,000 acres from the previous year. The oat yield is estimated at 58 bushels per acre, down 7 bushels from 2019. Production is estimated at 870,000 bushels, up 34% from the previous year.

All hay: Harvested area, at 490,000 acres, is up 17% from 2019. The all hay yield is estimated at 3.02 tons per acre, up 0.31 ton from the previous year. Production is estimated at 1.48 million tons, 30% above 2019.

Illinois Grain Stocks

Corn stocks in all positions on Dec. 1 totaled 1.85 billion bushels, up 4% from Dec. 1, 2019. On-farm stocks totaled 1.00 billion bushels, while off-farm stocks totaled 849 million bushels. The September-November 2020 indicated disappearance is 534 million bushels.