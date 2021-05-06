Company planning Coles County wind energy project announces first community grant

MATTOON — A company planning a wind energy project in Coles County has announced the first of what it says will be a series of grants assisting county organizations.
The $5,000 grant from Apex Clean Energy went to the Mattoon-based Salvation Army of Coles County and Cumberland County.
A news release from Apex said the grant will help with the Salvation Army’s summer day camp program. It said the program “provides a safe, affordable place for youth to spend their summer.”
Apex, based in Virginia, announced in August that it plans to build a 70-turbine wind farm on 20,000 acres of land, roughly north of Charleston. The project is currently on pace for construction to start in 2024 or 2025, according to a company official.
The company indicated its plans in conjunction with the wind energy project includes the Coles Wind Community Grant Program.
The news release from the company said the grant program will “contribute to pressing community needs and make a meaningful impact at the local level.” Grants of $5,000 are planned for release on a quarterly basis, it said.
The funds will go to “support programs that serve Coles County through economic development, environmental sustainability, education, health and recreation," according to the release.
In the release, Mattoon Salvation Army Lt. Nathan North said the grant will help provide discounted attendance fees for families that might otherwise have trouble paying them.
“Our summer camp provides youth a safe place to take part in unique experiences, to build life skills,” North said.
He added that the camp also helps participating children retain what they learn during the school year. He said the grant will help make the camp program “accessible to as many families as possible.”
The release said organizations interested in applying for funds through the program can find information online at www.coleswind.com/grant.
Apex Manager Max Jabrixio said the company is continuing to work with landowners in the planned project area to secure turbine site leases.
He also said company representatives have been meeting with Coles County community groups to share information about the project and “have gotten a great reception.”
The process that would lead to the construction of wind turbines also includes meeting regulatory requirements and going through a county permitting process.
The company currently has wind turbines in Vermilion County and has also announced plans for projects in McLean and Macon counties.