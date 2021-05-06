 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Company planning Coles County wind energy project announces first community grant
0 comments

Company planning Coles County wind energy project announces first community grant

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Salvation Army summer camp

Youth participants in the Mattoon Salvation Army's summer camp program join others in working on an archaeological dig at Mattoon's Cunningham Park in July 2019. A recent grant from a company planning a wind energy project in Coles County will go to assist the summer camp program.

 JG-TC FILE PHOTO

Lawmakers, lobbyists and energy industry officials in Springfield agree on the obvious — the future of energy generation involves moving away from dirty fossil fuels towards clean sources like wind and solar.

MATTOON — A company planning a wind energy project in Coles County has announced the first of what it says will be a series of grants assisting county organizations.

The $5,000 grant from Apex Clean Energy went to the Mattoon-based Salvation Army of Coles County and Cumberland County.

A news release from Apex said the grant will help with the Salvation Army’s summer day camp program. It said the program “provides a safe, affordable place for youth to spend their summer.”

Apex, based in Virginia, announced in August that it plans to build a 70-turbine wind farm on 20,000 acres of land, roughly north of Charleston. The project is currently on pace for construction to start in 2024 or 2025, according to a company official.

The company indicated its plans in conjunction with the wind energy project includes the Coles Wind Community Grant Program.

The news release from the company said the grant program will “contribute to pressing community needs and make a meaningful impact at the local level.” Grants of $5,000 are planned for release on a quarterly basis, it said.

The funds will go to “support programs that serve Coles County through economic development, environmental sustainability, education, health and recreation," according to the release.

In the release, Mattoon Salvation Army Lt. Nathan North said the grant will help provide discounted attendance fees for families that might otherwise have trouble paying them.

“Our summer camp provides youth a safe place to take part in unique experiences, to build life skills,” North said.

He added that the camp also helps participating children retain what they learn during the school year. He said the grant will help make the camp program “accessible to as many families as possible.”

The release said organizations interested in applying for funds through the program can find information online at www.coleswind.com/grant.

Apex Manager Max Jabrixio said the company is continuing to work with landowners in the planned project area to secure turbine site leases.

He also said company representatives have been meeting with Coles County community groups to share information about the project and “have gotten a great reception.”

The process that would lead to the construction of wind turbines also includes meeting regulatory requirements and going through a county permitting process.

The company currently has wind turbines in Vermilion County and has also announced plans for projects in McLean and Macon counties.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How car colors affects resale value

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News