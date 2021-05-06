Company planning Coles County wind energy project announces first community grant

The funds will go to “support programs that serve Coles County through economic development, environmental sustainability, education, health and recreation," according to the release.

In the release, Mattoon Salvation Army Lt. Nathan North said the grant will help provide discounted attendance fees for families that might otherwise have trouble paying them.

“Our summer camp provides youth a safe place to take part in unique experiences, to build life skills,” North said.

He added that the camp also helps participating children retain what they learn during the school year. He said the grant will help make the camp program “accessible to as many families as possible.”

The release said organizations interested in applying for funds through the program can find information online at www.coleswind.com/grant.

Apex Manager Max Jabrixio said the company is continuing to work with landowners in the planned project area to secure turbine site leases.

He also said company representatives have been meeting with Coles County community groups to share information about the project and “have gotten a great reception.”