Company that opened Charleston pot dispensary to go public

Last month, Verano announced it was acquiring Alternative Medical Enterprises, which does business in Arizona and Florida. The combined companies will operate in 14 states, with eight cultivation facilities and 48 retail locations under the Zen Leaf and MUV brands.

Verano initially will receive 77% and AltMed 23% of the converted shares in the new company.

The deal would create a significant increase in valuation for Verano. In March, Phoenix-based Harvest Health&Recreation called off its $850 million purchase of Verano.

If completed, Verano would join Chicago-based marijuana competitors Green Thumb and Cresco Labs as multibillion-dollar, publicly traded companies on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Companies are unable to trade on U.S. exchanges because weed is a still a federally controlled substance. But the political winds are beginning to shift.

In November, four more states approved recreational marijuana use, while six Chicago suburbs joined a growing list of Illinois municipalities allowing adult-use cannabis dispensaries. Weed is legal in 35 states, including 15 that allow it for recreational use.