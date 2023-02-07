MATTOON — Northeast Coles County native Kathryn Krabel first met Samuel Mazard in 2012 when her church group went on a mission trip to his school in Port-de-Paix, Haiti.

The two subsequently stayed in touch as she worked as a teacher in Haiti and he attended college in Florida, fell in love, and then married in 2019. Kathryn Mazard said they had planned to move back to Haiti in 2021 so her husband could work on community development projects there, but the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse threw that Caribbean nation into turmoil.

Samuel and Kathryn Mazard, who now reside in Mattoon, opted to stay in Central Illinois, where they soon put their language skills to work in the area's manufacturing sector as translators for newly hired Haitian immigrants.

"There are not many people in the area who are fluent in Haitian Creole," Kathryn Mazard said. Her husband added, "We couldn't go to Haiti, so God brought Haiti to us."

Kathryn Mazard said that experience got them thinking about how several factories are having trouble hiring workers and how immigrants who are not native English speakers need help seeking employment.

Consequently, the Mazards decided to open an employment business in Mattoon and are now developing an office here for Global Team Staffing, LLC, which is based in Birmingham, Alabama. They are serving as area managers for this office and utilizing workspace at the Elevate entrepreneur center in the Cross County Mall.

Samuel Mazard said an acquaintance suggested Elevate to them, so they got in contact with Executive Director Carlos Ortega. He said they received a lot of "foundational knowledge" about starting a business from Ortega.

"Being at Elevate has given us really affordable office space and has cut down our overhead expenses a lot," Samuel Mazard said, adding that this has been great for a startup business. He said there also has been a lot of networking opportunities at Elevate, including with the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce and the Mattoon in Motion community planning group.

Kathryn Mazard said they were quickly able to "figure out what they didn't know," such as that starting a staffing company from scratch is difficult. For example, she said a new staffing company needs to demonstrate that it has experience in its field to get insurance, but it's hard to get that experience of being in operation without first having the needed insurance.

Ortega helped them get in contact with an existing employment company, Global Team Staffing, through the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses entrepreneurship program, Kathryn Mazard said. Their Mattoon office will now be connected with a company that has a good reputation with the employers that it serves in multiple states, she said.

"Global Team Staffing CEO Gregory Minard has been and is still an enormous help to us," Kathryn Mazard.

The Mazards plan to offer employment services for entry level workers in manufacturing, healthcare, custodial services and other work sites, plus services for highly skilled workers in information technology, engineering, medicine and other trades through Global Team Staffing.

Regarding immigrants and refugees, they plan to provide help with translating, accessing multilingual human resources, and more. For example, Kathryn Mazard said they could help them enroll in English as a second language and GED courses at Lake Land College. Sam Mazard added that they want to help them be successful employees and build community ties.

"Immigrants are known for being dedicated and hardworking," Kathryn Mazard said, adding that they are often helping support family members back in their home countries. "They appreciate the opportunity to be in the United States."

Minard said he is thrilled to have the Mazards join Global Team Staffing, adding that they are great citizens and an amazing team. He said their unique vision, passion for their community, and their leadership skills will benefit both his company and Mattoon.

"I have been impressed with the development and community involvement I have seen during my visits to Mattoon, through the Mazards’ connections with Elevate, the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce, and other local businesses and organizations," Minard said. "I am excited to launch our first Illinois office in this vibrant and growing community and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for Global Team Staffing and Mattoon."