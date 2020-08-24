Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation announces recipients of COVID-19 Relief grants

“We are grateful to the Community Foundation staff and board of directors for their efforts in bringing the Southeastern Illinois COVID-19 Relief Fund to our community,” expressed Meghan Rewers, Director of Crisis Nursery of Effingham County. “Like many other area organizations, Crisis Nursery of Effingham County has been greatly impacted by the pandemic. This generous gift will help support our program in re-stocking our shelves with much-needed items, like diapers and clothing, while also supporting our hard-working staff that continues to bravely show up for children and families in our community. Thank you for your support and for helping our program keep children safe and families strong.”