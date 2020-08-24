Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation announces recipients of COVID-19 Relief grants

EFFINGHAM — Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation is pleased to announce that it awarded $86,350 to the following organizations in the first round of funding from the Southeastern Illinois COVID-19 Relief Fund:
- Camp New Hope
- Children’s Advocacy Center
- Coles County Habitat for Humanity
- Community Support Systems
- Crisis Nursery of Effingham County
- Effingham Child Development Center
- Fit-2-Serve
- LifeLinks Mental Health
- Mattoon YMCA
- New Life Car Care
- St. Vincent DePaul
- SWAN
“We are grateful to the Community Foundation staff and board of directors for their efforts in bringing the Southeastern Illinois COVID-19 Relief Fund to our community,” expressed Meghan Rewers, Director of Crisis Nursery of Effingham County. “Like many other area organizations, Crisis Nursery of Effingham County has been greatly impacted by the pandemic. This generous gift will help support our program in re-stocking our shelves with much-needed items, like diapers and clothing, while also supporting our hard-working staff that continues to bravely show up for children and families in our community. Thank you for your support and for helping our program keep children safe and families strong.”
“COVID-19 has impacted the services and supports we provide to the individuals we serve,” explained Lisa Siemer, with Community Support Services (CSS). “With the Community Day Services program being closed since March, we have had to look for creative ways to reach out and connect CSS individuals with job coaches, case managers, and with each other. This grant will allow us to share technology devices for learning and opening communication avenues for individuals with developmental disabilities.”
Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, in partnership with Lumpkin Family Foundation, established the Southeastern Illinois COVID-19 Relief Fund to support organizations directly serving residents and families most affected by the pandemic. A fund advisory committee manages the Southeastern Illinois COVID-19 Relief Fund.
Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation manages more than 160 affiliated funds for the immediate and long-term benefit of communities in southeastern Illinois. For more information, contact Amanda Lessley, President/CEO of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, at 217-342-4988 or amanda@enrichingourcommunity.org.
