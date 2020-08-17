Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation announces regional grant opportunities

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EFFINGHAM — Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation is pleased to announce the following grant opportunities available to eligible organizations throughout its service area. The following applications are available online at www.enrichingourcommunity.org/grants and are due by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, September 21.

Regional Nonprofit Capacity Building Microgrants are strategic investments used to defray the cost of training and development opportunities targeted at improving the management, board participation, governance, fundraising, and leadership of the applicant organization in the southeastern Illinois region. Requests can be in response to needs that have arisen due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. Usual capacity building services include but are not limited to strategic planning, auditing, board and staff training, analysis of programs, cost centers, technology, and fundraising potential.

The Bill and Jacquelyn Jordan Anderson Fund for Youth provides grants to benefit the youth of Effingham County, and the Bill and Jacquelyn Jordan Anderson Fund for Visual Arts offers grants to support the arts in Effingham County. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak and subsequent economic impact, these grants will consider funding requests for operating and programming support for organizations that meet the funding criteria.