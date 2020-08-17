Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation announces regional grant opportunities

EFFINGHAM — Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation is pleased to announce the following grant opportunities available to eligible organizations throughout its service area. The following applications are available online at www.enrichingourcommunity.org/grants and are due by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, September 21.
Regional Nonprofit Capacity Building Microgrants are strategic investments used to defray the cost of training and development opportunities targeted at improving the management, board participation, governance, fundraising, and leadership of the applicant organization in the southeastern Illinois region. Requests can be in response to needs that have arisen due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. Usual capacity building services include but are not limited to strategic planning, auditing, board and staff training, analysis of programs, cost centers, technology, and fundraising potential.
The Bill and Jacquelyn Jordan Anderson Fund for Youth provides grants to benefit the youth of Effingham County, and the Bill and Jacquelyn Jordan Anderson Fund for Visual Arts offers grants to support the arts in Effingham County. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak and subsequent economic impact, these grants will consider funding requests for operating and programming support for organizations that meet the funding criteria.
The Teutopolis State Bank Designated Fund provides grants for projects that benefit the Teutopolis community in the areas of civic, cultural health, health, education, and social services.
The Siemer Milling Company Endowment awards grants to programs aimed at developing youth in Effingham County to become extraordinary leaders by investing in the leadership skills required for improving our communities. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak and subsequent economic impact, this grant will consider funding requests for operating and programming support for organizations that meet the funding criteria.
The Coles County Peace and Justice Fund awards grants to organizations in Coles County for programs and activities that encourage mutual trust and promote cross-cultural understanding on matters of social justice, human rights, religious tolerance, and environmental protection.
The Consolidated Communications Fund for Economic Development and Community Leadership awards grants to nonprofit organizations that contribute to building workforce skills, encourage entrepreneurship or enhance the environment for business development in Coles County.
Organizations must be a public charity with tax-exempt status under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Under certain circumstances, applications from public entities such as school districts, municipalities, or unincorporated groups or associations will be considered.
A full list of grant criteria and online applications can be accessed online at www.enrichingourcommunity.org/grants. For more information, contact Maggie Meylor, Grants Administrator, at 217-342-5413 or maggie@enrichingourcommunity.org.
