Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation responds to communities impacted by COVID-19

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a matter of weeks, COVID-19 traveled from China to rural communities in southeastern Illinois. Life has not been the same since, especially for the most vulnerable community members. As the demand for essential human services like food, shelter, and direct financial assistance quickly increased, Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation looked for ways to support local organizations through its existing charitable assets, technologies, and partnerships.

Donors establish funds at the Community Foundation to provide annual grants. In this case, $55,000 of those dollars that were unrestricted or donor-advised were able to be quickly re-directed to providing short-term COVID-19 relief support where it was most needed. Lumpkin Family Foundation also partnered with the Community Foundation and committed $125,000 in support. These assets, combined with new donations given in response to the need, provided almost $200,000 in COVID-19 relief funds. More than $85,000 of those funds have already been re-granted to organizations serving our most vulnerable populations, including seniors, children, and those needing mental health services. The remainder of the funds will be granted locally before the end of 2020.